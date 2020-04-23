Avengers: Endgame or Avengers: Infinity War; Which Robert Downey Jr film is the greatest MCU film of all time?

While many people would agree that Avengers: Endgame was the befitting climax to a decade-long journey for the OG 6 Avengers, there are many who believe that Avengers: Infinity War was the more emotionally stirring MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) film.

CONFESSION TIME: It wasn't untill The Avengers released in 2012 that I got into the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fandom! But, once I entered, there really was no looking back! As more and more MCU movies released, the anticipation for Avengers 3 and Avengers 4 increased! Eventually, when Avengers: Infinity War came and was followed with their equally heartbreaking Avengers: Endgame, this MCU fan had a befitting meltdown as millions finally accepted the fact that it was a decade-long end of a beautiful era!

When it comes to Infinity War, the carefully structured storyline balanced out so many superheroes and gave equal weightage to all! We got to see various dream teams like Iron Man, Doctor Strange and Spider-Man as well as Captain America and Black Panther. All their goals were common; protect the Infinity Stones from the greatest villain, we have seen in the MCU so far, Thanos! Slowly but steadily, Thanos proved his worth and was able to retrieve the Infinity Stones one agonising moment, mostly death, at a time! However, what happened after left millions numb! As we started to grasp what actually happened, post The Snap, it was Spider-Man vanishing into thin air that really broke us. It was a masterful, unpredictable ending that left us yearning for Avengers: Endgame.

On the other hand, when we dig deep into Endgame, the MCU film was nothing short of a love letter to the OG 6 Avengers (Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow and Hawkeye). We see them, along with Ant-Man, Nebula and Rocket, go back in time through the physics of the quantum realm and retrieve the Infinity Stones to turn back time for one more shot at Thanos. Moreover, it's the final battle that awakens the true fan in all of us as we cheer for Captain America, who is worthy of Thor's hammer, we scream with joy when the ones snapped return through the portals, we exclaim with pure joy when Cap yells, "Avengers Assemble," we wipe the constant tear tracks seeing Tony Stark reunite with Peter Parker after five years, we get goosebumps seeing the women superheroes like Captain Marvel and Scarlett Witch unite to fight the bad guys, we yell the loudest when we hear, "I am Iron Man," as the beloved superhero finally defeats Thanos and we are left frozen when Tony breathed his last.

Both these films have tugged at our fanboy and fangirl heartstrings and are definitely a part of our all-time favourite MCU films. While many would agree that Avengers: Endgame was the befitting climax to a decade-long journey for the OG 6 Avengers, there are many who believe that Avengers: Infinity War was the more emotionally stirring MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) film.

That begs the questions - Avengers: Endgame or Avengers: Infinity War - which is the best MCU film of all time?

Let us know your pick in the comments section below along with the reason why you chose Endgame or Infinity War as the far superior MCU film.

