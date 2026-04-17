Avengers: Endgame Re-Release to Include Doomsday Footage, New Trailer Dropped at CinemaCon Featuring Steve Rogers

Avengers: Endgame, the superhit 2019 movie, is coming to the theaters as a re-release ahead of the upcoming December premiere of the latest MCU installment, Avengers: Doomsday. While that is public information, having been revealed much in advance, a new update comes from CinemaCon, where global projects have gathered for updates and first looks as well as new teaser releases. It has been confirmed that the September re-release would be accompanied by new footage of the upcoming Doomsday film.

Avengers: Doomsday new footage to accompany the Avengers: Endgame re-release

Walt Disney Studios’ presentation at CinemaCon on Thursday revealed a happy update for Marvel fans. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo shared that alongside the September 25, 2026, re-release of Avengers: Endgame, viewers will also get a sneak peek at some never-before-seen footage from the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday film.

It was also confirmed that both films will be made available in Infinity Vision, which is said to be a new, premium format for the movie-watching experience. Being called the biggest, brightest, and most immersive cinematic experiences, the certification will be issued for large-screen theaters. More updates are awaited.

As per DEADLINE, the same presentation also revealed a new clip where Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers makes a grand return following his exit in 2019 by the star himself. The good guys bring together a bunch of superheroes, including Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), and the Thunderbolts, Namor (Tenoch Huerta), the Black Panthers, Gambit (Channing Tatum), the Fantastic Four, and Magneto (Ian McKellen) to face off against Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, who was also present.

Teasing a DunesDay, owing to its box office clash with Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three, Avengers: Doomsday will hit the screens on December 18.

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