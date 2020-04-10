Avengers: Endgame’s deleted scene of an alternate ending to Black Widow has taken on the internet and how

There was actually an alternate demise planned for Black Widow's departure. A handful of deleted scenes from Avengers: Endgame hit Disney Plus last November but there is one specific scene with Black Widow's alternate death that has everyone talking.y]

The moment when Captain America (Chris Evans) said "Avengers, Assemble" and paraded to have the biggest fight with Thanos in Avengers: Endgame will never be forgotten, right? Yeah, we got goosebumps too. But the same was still a bittersweet moment as one of the most loved characters, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow died only a few moments ago, isn't it? Fans of Avengers still cannot forget how absolutely devastating her death was.

But what if we tell you that there was actually an alternate demise planned for her departure. A handful of deleted scenes from Avengers: Endgame hit Disney Plus last November but there is one specific scene with Black Widow's alternate death that has everyone talking.In the final cut of Endgame, Natasha Romanoff sacrifices her life to give Hawkeye the chance to get the soul stone, an important part of the whole Time Heist plan. But in a deleted scene that caught fire on Twitter this week, she isn’t just fighting Hawkeye for the right to sacrifice herself.

She’s racing to do it before Thanos kills both of them. As you would also remember, Thanos never actually appeared on Vormir in that time period and was instead spending time unraveling the alternate-timeline memories. An alternate demise for Black Widow is only one of the reworked/cut sequences in the special features of Avengers: Endgame’s digital release.

Check out the scene from Avengers: Endgame here:

natasha's alternate death scene from avengers: endgame. i'm in tears. pic.twitter.com/fy2Bw6XxsR — romanoff (@goshromanoff) April 9, 2020

What do you think about the scene?

Credits :Twitter

