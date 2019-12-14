Avengers: Endgame script REVEALS Tony Stark's final thought before dying and it will leave you heartbroken

While Iron Man's death scene in Avengers: Endgame gives us sleepless nights, it's the final thought Tony Stark had before dying that put the final nail to the emotional coffin. Read below to know what was on Tony's mind as he took his last breath.

Avengers: Endgame was a devastating and heartbreaking roller coaster ride of emotions for the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans who have been there since the beginning, a decade ago with Robert Downey Jr starring in and as Iron Man (2008). Towards the final few minutes of the Russo Brothers directorial, the theatre audience cheered loud when Iron Man was finally able to defeat Thanos and bring back the ones lost due to the snap. However, the cheers soon turned into a bawling fest as we realised that we were losing Tony Stark.

While Tony's death scene is heartbreaking as it is; get ready to weep some more thanks to Avengers: Endgame's script which was made available for public consumption. In the screenplay, as Stark takes his last few breaths, we see Pepper telling Tony, "Tony, look at me. We're going to be okay." While Stark doesn't say anything apart from "Hey Pep," the narration reads as, "He stares at her, tears welling. I'm sorry." This means that Tony's heartbreaking final thought was that he was sorry to leave Pepper and his daughter Morgan Stark behind as saving the universe took precedence, even though he initially fought against it.

The reason why the sorry is as sad as it feels is that we got to see Stark having the family he always dreamed of and giving that up must have been an extremely difficult decision for the superhero. The sequence in the script ends with, "Tony Stark is gone."

We will always love you 3000, Iron Man!

Meanwhile, in an EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla, Tom Holland revealed to us that the Tony Stark death scene was improvised. "It was a really interesting way to shoot such a pivotal scene in the movie but it was a really emotional day. Looking back to now it was maybe it was the craziest day I have ever had on the set. But, it was really amazing and turned out to be a fantastic scene," Tom revealed.

