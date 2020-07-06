Avengers: Endgame star Chris Evans reveals his HORROR audition story and it wasn't from MCU's Captain America

Chris Evans recently opened up about an audition gone wrong. The Avengers: Endgame star revealed he bombed the audition thrice.

If you thought superheroes do not get nervous, here's a horror story from one of our favourite superhero actors Chris Evans. The actor has showcased his acting talent through different genres over the past one-and-a-half-year. From playing Captain America for the last time in Avengers: Endgame to messing with our heads in Knives Out and now, delivering a brilliant performance in Defending Jacob, Evans has shown various shades. However, the international actor revealed he once bombed an audition so badly.

Speaking with Backstage, the actor recalled the horrific audition. The actor recalled auditioning for Observe and Report. He auditioned for Seth Rogen. "I walked in the room, and there were Seth and the director and a producer, and for some reason, my brain just started shrieking, just screaming, “No, no, no.” I began my audition, and about three lines in, I got this wave of sweats and my face went red. Mid-audition, I said, “I’m sorry, guys. I’m sorry. I’ve got to stop,”" he recalled.

The actor excused himself to calm himself and returned hoping to give the audition another shot. "I go into the hallway, I collect my thoughts. I’m laughing at myself. Go back in, we start up again, and it f**king happens again. My face just goes so red. I start sweating and I have to stop again," he recalled.

Following the audition, he requested another chance, and guess what, he bombed it again. "They got me back in a couple of days later and I’m back in. Don’t you fucking know, it happened again! [Laughs] There’s a wave of heat and sweat and I had to stop again. And I just say, “Guys, I’m so sorry...I’m just going to go.” I did not get that role," he said.

