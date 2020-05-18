Avengers: Endgame star Chris Evans reveals REAL reason behind his Instagram debut & it will melt your heart

Chris Evans recently made his debut on Instagram. Although the actor joined the platform due to Chris Pratt, the Avengers: Endgame star reveals his plans for his Instagram account.

Earlier this month, Avengers: Endgame star Chris Evans made his debut on Instagram. The actor limited his social media presence to Twitter. But, the Captain America star succumbed to the pressure of joining Instagram after being challenged by Avengers: Infinity War co-star Chris Pratt for an All In Challenge, a fundraiser benefiting those affected the Coronavirus outbreak. Although the actor has just one post and is following no one on the platform (Yes, not even fellow Avengers stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner or Mark Ruffalo), the actor has now revealed his plans for his Instagram account.

Evans recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and revealed his Instagram will be filled with dogs, Dodger. Well, it will be filled with his dog to be more precise. The actor confessed that he has too many pictures of his pooch and has nowhere to share it. So, he's going to make the best of his recently opened Instagram account and share pictures of his pet. “Yeah, I don’t know what it was. I don’t know. I guess I caved. I feel like such an old man. I’m so late to the party. You know what it is? I had too many good pictures of my dog. I was like these are being wasted on my phone. I gotta put these somewhere," Evans said. If you haven't followed him yet, I think he's given you a pretty good reason to follow him right away.

On the work front, the actor kissed his Marvel Cinematic Universe role goodbye last summer and appeared in two projects ever since. The actor was seen in Knives Out last year whereas he was recently seen in Defending Jacob.

