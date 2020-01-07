Avengers: Endgame star Gwyneth Paltrow REVEALS her current equation with ex Brad Pitt; Deets Inside

Like Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow shares a history with Brad Pitt. The Avengers: Endgame star revealed her current relationship with her ex-beau in a new interview.

Brad Pitt's famous exes are choosing to let go of the bad blood against the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star. It was recently revealed that Brad' ex-wife Jennifer Aniston has made peace with her past that involved Brad. And now, Gwyneth Paltrow has also confirmed that she is holding on to no bad blood whatsoever against Brad. For the unversed, the Avengers: Endgame star dated between 1994 and 1997 wherein the two stars were engaged. She went on to date Ben Affleck thereafter before marrying Coldplay singer Chris Martin.

While she has moved on, fans have been curious if Gwyneth and Brad share any sort of bad blood. Putting all the speculations to rest for once and all, Gwyneth told Harper’s Bazaar that she holds no grudges against the Golden Globe Awards 2020 winner. To top it off, she also described her relationship with the actor as a "friendly" affair.

"I’m friendly with Brad Pitt. I don’t have any really bad blood,” she said. The Iron Man actress opened up about her relationship with Brad while discussing her bond with her exes. It is known that Gwyneth holds an amicable relationship with her ex-husband Martin. The duo has been spotted bonding with their children, with Gwyneth also meeting his current girlfriend Dakota Johnson.

In the same interview, Gwyneth revealed she loved her. "I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her," she told the magazine.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt did not mention his children during Golden Globes 2020 acceptance speech due to THIS reason

Read More