Avengers: Endgame star Mark Ruffalo celebrates Bruce Banner's 50th birthday with an endearing post

Mark Ruffalo, who is famously known for his role as The Hulk and Bruce Banner in the MCU, celebrated the Marvel scientist's 50th birthday with an endearing post on Instagram. Check it out below.

Mark Ruffalo was known as the indie darling before he took up the role of Dr. Bruce Banner and The Hulk in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). Though, initially, an unconventional casting choice as opposed to fan favourite Edward Norton (who starred in The Incredible Hulk in 2008), Mark proved his mettle as an actor as both Bruce and Hulk became the scene-stealers in The Avengers (2012). Over time, we saw Banner and his green rage monster alter ego butt heads over dominance with Avengers: Endgame finally giving us Smart Hulk.

Today, i.e. December 19, 2019, marks the 50th birthday for the Marvel scientist and Ruffalo took to his Instagram page to commemorate the special occasion. The 52-year-old actor shared a photo of himself dressed as Bruce in the trademark purple shirt from The Avengers as well as a picture of The Incredible Hulk comic book cover. "The strangest man of all time!! Is he a man or monster or... is he both? Fantasy as you like it!," the issue reads as we see Bruce standing in the shadows of Hulk, who is towering over the scientist.

Check out the endearing birthday post below:

The Avengers: Endgame star wrote, "The big 50! Happy birthday to the brains behind the brawn, Bruce Banner," along with a green-coloured heart smiley.

Happy Birthday, Bruce Banner!

Hulk's future in the MCU is still undetermined but when People asked Mark if he would be open to having a cameo in the She-Hulk series on Disney+, the actor revealed, "I'm supposed to go talk with the great Mr. Feige to see if there's someplace. Sure, why not! It's been a great ride."

Credits :Instagram

