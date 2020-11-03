Avengers: Endgame star Mark Ruffalo REACTS to Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik dressing Baby ZiGi as Hulk for Halloween

On Halloween this year, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik dressed baby ZiGi as Hulk from the Avengers. Mark Ruffalo, who has played the superhero in several MCU movies, has reacted.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik shared their first family photo featuring their little munchkin. While Gigi and Zayn drew inspiration from a popular video game and Harry Potter, respectively, for Halloween 2020, Baby ZiGi turned into an Avenger. The model and the singer dressed their daughter in hues of green, channelling Marvel superhero Hulk. Gigi went on to add a Hulk image on the baby's face, for privacy and placed a Hulk fist image on the baby's hand. The photo was loved and adored by fans of the couple.

The photo went on to catch Mark Ruffalo's attention as well. The actor, who has played the iconic green superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, commented on People's post featuring the ZiGi family photo. The Avengers: Endgame star wrote, "Happy 1st Halloween to a fellow Strongest Avenger," before adding a green heart emoji and writing, "You look smashing!"

In case you missed out the photo, check it out below:

Gigi and Zayn opted to stay at home as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the US. The duo has been indoor since the lockdown was announced in the US. After quarantining with the Hadid family, Gigi and Zayn travelled to New York to prepare for their little one. Ever since the arrival of Baby ZiGi, Zayn and Gigi have spent date nights at home. The supermodel shared pictures from one of their date nights recently. Check it out in the link below.

