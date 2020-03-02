Avengers: Endgame star Mark Ruffalo REVEALS that Iron Man's death broke him: Robert Downey Jr is my hero

Mark Ruffalo revealed at C2E2 in Chicago that Iron Man's death in Avengers: Endgame broke him as Robert Downey Jr. is his hero. Mark also shared that he always marvels at RDJ when he's working with his close friend. Read below to know more about what Ruffalo had to share on the same.

It's soon going to be a year since the release of Avengers: Endgame, which turned out to be the BIGGEST FILM EVER, and we have the global box-office numbers ($2.79 billion) as proof. It was the last time we would be seeing the OG 6 Avengers (Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow and Hawkeye) together in a film. Tony Stark, in particular, made the ultimate sacrifice as he gave up his own life to defeat Thanos and bring back the ones turned to dust.

Mark Ruffalo, just like the rest of us, was left heartbroken over Iron Man's death and during an appearance at C2E2 in Chicago, the 52-year-old actor also spoke his profound admiration for Robert Downey Jr. "Robert. Robert's my hero. His Iron Man is like definitive and he started all this. I always marvel at him when I'm working with him, so... I' mean, he's done it the longest and done it with the most class and grace and generosity so yeah, I'd say Robert and when he died, that broke me," Mark revealed, via ComicBook.

Meanwhile, Ruffalo will next be seen in the HBO miniseries, I Know This Much is True. The actor plays twins Dominick and Thomas Birdsey in this gripping family drama which will be premiering on April 27, 2020.

