Avengers: Endgame star Robert Downey Jr on life after Iron Man: The war for me is over

Robert Downey Jr. felt that it was in his destiny to build Tony Stark in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) around all of his experiences. Read below to know more about what RDJ had to share about playing Iron Man.

Robert Downey Jr. donned the red and gold suit of Iron Man for the very first time in 2008 and helped to establish the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). The decade long journey which saw 23 films in totality culminated during Avengers: Endgame. We, unfortunately, had to say a bittersweet farewell to our beloved Tony Stark as the 'genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist' made the ultimate sacrifice of his life to defeat Thanos. While we may get an Iron Man cameo in the Scarlett Johansson starrer Black Widow, RDJ is more or less said his goodbyes to the iconic Marvel superhero, which he helped immortalise.

In a recent interview with Parade magazine, Robert got candid about playing Iron Man. Downey revealed that in his career, there have been two roles for which he went into "a feverish-almost-like-a-waking dream in prep for something." One was for his Oscar-nominated role as the legendary comedian Charlie Chaplin in Chaplin (1992) and the other was Iron Man in the MCU. "It’s not so much that I related to him, as much as I just presumed that it was my destiny to build this character around all of my experiences," the 54-year-old actor shared.

RDJ also confessed that he has no clue if Iron Man will ever rise again. "The war for me is over. I personally have alighted to greener pastures," Robert admitted to Parade.

For now, you can see RDJ in Dolittle, which also stars Tom Holland, Rami Malek, John Cena and Selena Gomez as voice actors for the animals. Dolittle is slated to release in India on January 17, 2020.

