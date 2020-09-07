Avengers: Endgame star Scarlett Johansson reveals deets of her call with Kevin Feige about Black Widow's death

Avengers: Endgame star Scarlett Johansson recently opened up about her MCU character's death, Black Widow, in Avengers: Endgame. She recalled learning about the superhero's death through Kevin Feige.

Unlike a few of her fellow co-stars, *cough* Tom Holland *cough* Mark Ruffalo *cough*, Scarlett Johansson just proved she can keep a secret for years together! The actress, who will soon be seen in Black Widow, recently opened up about learning about her superhero character's death in Avengers: Endgame. If you still don't know yet (how have you lasted two summers without knowing!), Black Widow sacrifices herself in return of the soul stone so that the Avengers can save the world.

While the moment came as a huge shock for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, Scarlett told Empire that she was aware of her character's fate before even the shoot for Avengers: Infinity War began. She recalled details about her call with Marvel head Kevin Feige, who informed her about Natasha Romanoff's death.

"It was before shooting Infinity War that I was made aware of what was going to happen in Endgame. Kevin (Feige) called me and said, 'Look, obviously we're at a place where there's going to be big sacrifices and big losses'. We had all anticipated that. So it didn't seem out of character. It kind of made sense to me, I guess, even though I was sad about it," she said, as reported by Digital Spy.

Sharing her thoughts after the phone call, Scarlett added that she felt bittersweet. "After I hung up the phone I remember I thought, 'Okay, I guess it's me'. And it took me a minute to process it. It was bittersweet, but it was not a shock," she said.

While Black Widow's death came as a massive shock, we are glad we will get to see her once more in the standalone movie. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Robert Downey Jr reiterates he's 'done' with Marvel movies: I hung up my guns and I’m good to let it go

Share your comment ×