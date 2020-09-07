  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Avengers: Endgame star Scarlett Johansson reveals deets of her call with Kevin Feige about Black Widow's death

Avengers: Endgame star Scarlett Johansson recently opened up about her MCU character's death, Black Widow, in Avengers: Endgame. She recalled learning about the superhero's death through Kevin Feige.
5909 reads Mumbai
Avengers: Endgame star Scarlett Johansson reveals deets of her call with Kevin Feige about Black Widow's deathAvengers: Endgame star Scarlett Johansson reveals deets of her call with Kevin Feige about Black Widow's death
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Unlike a few of her fellow co-stars, *cough* Tom Holland *cough* Mark Ruffalo *cough*, Scarlett Johansson just proved she can keep a secret for years together! The actress, who will soon be seen in Black Widow, recently opened up about learning about her superhero character's death in Avengers: Endgame. If you still don't know yet (how have you lasted two summers without knowing!), Black Widow sacrifices herself in return of the soul stone so that the Avengers can save the world. 

While the moment came as a huge shock for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, Scarlett told Empire that she was aware of her character's fate before even the shoot for Avengers: Infinity War began. She recalled details about her call with Marvel head Kevin Feige, who informed her about Natasha Romanoff's death. 

"It was before shooting Infinity War that I was made aware of what was going to happen in Endgame. Kevin (Feige) called me and said, 'Look, obviously we're at a place where there's going to be big sacrifices and big losses'. We had all anticipated that. So it didn't seem out of character. It kind of made sense to me, I guess, even though I was sad about it," she said, as reported by Digital Spy. 

Sharing her thoughts after the phone call, Scarlett added that she felt bittersweet. "After I hung up the phone I remember I thought, 'Okay, I guess it's me'. And it took me a minute to process it. It was bittersweet, but it was not a shock," she said. 

While Black Widow's death came as a massive shock, we are glad we will get to see her once more in the standalone movie. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: Robert Downey Jr reiterates he's 'done' with Marvel movies: I hung up my guns and I’m good to let it go

Credits :EmpireDigital Spy

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen
Ankita Lokhande continues to fight for SSR: Here are her 5 posts after his demise that stole hearts
Kriti Sanon’s stylist Sukriti Grover gets candid on styling Kriti & Kartik Aaryan, Diet Sabya & more
Sushant Singh Rajput: A look at the most emotional posts shared by the late actor’s sisters
Rishi Kapoor’s birth anniversary: List of the iconic films of his career
Sameera Reddy’s UNTOLD Story on body shaming, nepotism, casting couch: I was asked to get implants
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI’s statements to NCB Raid at Rhea’s home

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement