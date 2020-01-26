Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr and Tom Holland REUNITE at the London premiere of 'Dolittle'

While the US premiere had Selena Gomez, Rami Malek and John Cena among others, the London premiere was special as the MCU stars reunited and looked picture perfect on the red carpet.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr and Tom Holland reunited on Saturday at the London premiere of RDJ's film 'Dolittle'. The film which has released in many countries made its way to London and the cast turned up for the film's premiere at a special screening at Cineworld Leicester Square on January 25 in London, England. While the US premiere had Selena Gomez, Rami Malek and John Cena among others, the London premiere was special as the MCU stars reunited and looked picture perfect on the red carpet.

Not just that, Tom Holland did not come solo. If you're wondering if it was a mystery girl, then you are wrong. The Spider Man star brought his own dog Tessa to the premiere. It seemed fitting as the actor has voiced the role of Jip, a dog. The duo looked adorable as they posed with Holland's dog Tessa. Joining them at the event were co-stars Emma Thompson, Harry Collett, and Carmel Laniado, as well as Robert‘s wife Susan Downey, who produced the movie.

Downey was up to his goofy best as he posed with wife Susan complete with animated expressions. Tom Holland documented it on Instagram as he wrote, "So much fun this morning at the Doolittle London premier. I think it’s safe to say that Tessa stole the show. Big love to the big man @robertdowneyjr and head to the link in my bio to get your pooch a brothers trust dogs collar."

Check out their photos below:

