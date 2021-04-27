Avengers Endgame turns 2: Russo brothers post BTS shots of Thor, Iron Man, Captain America, and other Avengers

The biggest cinematic event of the last decade, Marvelâ€™s epic Saga to Avenger quadrilogy called Endgame turns 2 years old. Director Russo Brothers post amazing BTS shots of the cast.

Perhaps the most hyped cinematic event in all of history, Marvelâ€™s conclusion to the Avengers saga called Avengers Endgame hit the cinemas roaring in a pre-pandemic world and became the biggest blockbuster of all times only recently dethroned by Avatar yet again. The conclusion was epic, IronMan died and Captain America gave up the shield to Falcon. What started in 2008 ended with phase 3 of Marvel of which the conclusion was Endgame. Russo brothers held the Infinity saga with Avengers Infinity War in 2018 and Endgame in 2019.Â

Russo brothers started their journey in Marvel with Captain America: Winter Soldier and later made Captain America: Civil war, which is perhaps the best-reviewed MCU film of all time. As the saga completes 2 years, the Russo brothers treated the fans with some epic behind-the-scenes stills and videos of the film that includes the entire star cast constituting bearded Thor, masked up Captain America, and Tony Stark pretending to be Robert Downey Junior. In the last slide, there is a fun BTS video focused on Paul Ruddâ€™s character which looks like New York or the set of New York inside the studio.Â

Take a look at the epic post:

Marvelâ€™s phase 3 ended with Spiderman: Far From Home and now in phase 4, the pandemic world has forced Marvel to take a backseat in the films and carry the story on the digital platform. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier completed its 6 episodes run and Falcon finally became Captain America. Marvel is now officially planning the fourth Captain America film in the franchise with Anthony Mackie reprising the role.

Credits :Russo Brothers Instagram

