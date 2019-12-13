Avengers: Endgame's actor Karen Gillan says THIS scene with Robert Downey Jr was totally improvised; Find Out

While talking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor from the highest grossing film in the world, Avengers: Endgame said that she and Robert Downey Jr's Tony Stark did the scene spontaneously.

Avengers: Endgame star Karen Gillan says the scene with Iron Man aka Tony Stark in space where both the characters are seen playing paper football just to while away time was totally improvised. While talking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor from the highest grossing film in the world, Avengers: Endgame said that she and Robert Downey Jr's Tony Stark did the scene spontaneously. When quizzed further about the scene, whether the actress who essayed the character Nebula was better or the Iron Man actor. Karen Gillan was quick to respond saying that she was better as she won the game as well.

The Russo Brothers directorial, Avengers: Endgame dethroned James Cameron's film Avatar. The fans and film audience across the globe still haven't stopped theorizing about the characters and the climax of the film. Even after so many months of the film's release, the fans still talk about various twist and turns that could possibly change the story line. The Hollywood actress Karen Gillan further mention in the interview that she never had the full script, and kept questioning the Russo Brothers about the time travel aspect in the story line.

The actress also adds that playing Nebula and her copy was very challenging in nature. Karen Gillan mentions how the crew of the film, Avengers: Endgame kept referring to her dual characters as 'good Nebula' and 'bad Nebula'. The actress feels glad as the viewers have like the character of Nebula and its journey in the film.

Check out the trailer of Avengers: Endgame:

