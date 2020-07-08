Avengers: Endgame's Joe Russo feels MCU should give Wolverine a break before replacing Hugh Jackman

Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo shared his thoughts on Wolverine in MCU. The director confessed if he had a chance, he would have featured the X-Men character in Avengers: Endgame.

The Disney and Fox deal rolled the red carpet out for X-Men, Deadpool and Fantastic Four to enter Marvel Studios. Ever since the deal was revealed, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been waiting to know what the studio has planned for the new addition. While Kevin Feige has been tight-lipped about his places, Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo recently confessed he would have wanted Wolverine to appear in the star-studded 2019 MCU blockbuster he directed with his brother Anthony Russo.

In a chat with Comicbookmovie.com, Joe confessed if he had the opportunity, Wolverine would have joined Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, Hulk, Hawkeye, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange and other superheroes in the fight against Thanos. However, the director added that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is not fully ready to introduce the X-Men superhero into MCU.

"I mean, Wolverine was always one of my favorite characters. Incredible Hulk #181 was one of the first comic books that I remember collecting, which was the first appearance of Wolverine. Hugh Jackman has done an incredible job with that character over the years, and I think they should take a break for a little while before someone else takes a crack at it," he said.

The superhero's last outing was via Hugh Jackman's Logan in 2017. The Aussie actor played the iconic X-Men role for over one-and-a-half decade before he bid adieu to the character in the James Mangold directorial. While fans are keen to know which actor would replace Jackman, it is definitely going to be a task for the studio to find the right actor to fill Jackman's shoes. Who do you think should replace Jackman as the next Wolverine? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

