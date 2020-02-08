Avengers: Endgame's Mark Ruffalo & Friends' David Schwimmer have THIS same bizarre 1st job experience; WATCH

Friends star David Schwimmer and Avengers: Endgame's Mark Ruffalo had the exact same first job and it was all things bizarre. Read on to know more.

Just like a lot of other actors, Mark Ruffalo and David Schwimmer also started their careers with a low-key job that had nothing to do with their acting profession. During their recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Ruffalo and Schwimmer realised that they both worked at the exact same Restaurant and the experience was bizarre, to say the least. Before making it big in Hollywood, both the actors waited tables Ed Debevic’s Restaurant. Talking about his first gig, Schwimmer said, “My first gig was as a roller-staking waiter at this really cool place in Chicago called Ed Debevic’s.” he was then interrupted by Ruffalo who exclaimed, “I worked at Ed Debevic’s!”.

While Ruffalo worked in the Los Angeles outlet, Schwimmer worked at the Chicago one. The stars revealed at the show that waiters working at the restaurant would have to play a character and according to Schwimmer he played “Romeo the romancer.” He said his character was kind of based John Travolta in Grease. “It was a ’50s diner so I had, you know, a pompadour and bigger muscles at the time,” she told Graham. Ruffalo’s character name, on the other hand, was Frankie. However, let’s just say Ruffalo got off easy because the gig was especially tricky for Schwimmer.

At the Chicago outlet, he had to wait wearing roller skates and that’s not all. He revealed that since the gig did not pay very well, he would perform weird stunts to get generous tips. “I would line up people’s kids and they would kneel next to each other in a line and I could probably jump over three or four at a time. The parents would be like yeah go for it. I would take off and jump over them and then skid to a stop. I would get all this fancy tip from doing it,” he said.

Let’s face it, this is hands down one of the weirdest first gig stories we have ever come across. However, Schwimmer did not shy away from detailing his experience. In fact, he seemed to be very proud that even back then, he did what he believed in – entertain people.

Check out the interview here:

