Avengers: Infinity War: Thor had almost lost his eye for this reason; Find Out

As per the latest reports on the character Thor, Marvel Studios had previously considered to continue with the eye patch for Thor.

One of the most favourite characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thor had almost lost his eye permanently in the MCU film Avengers: Infinity War. The news reports suggest that Thor would have lost his eye completely. The God of Thunder aka Thor has lost his parents, including his brother sister and has lost his hammer on multiple occasions. The blockbuster film, Thor: Ragnarok when the character Hela hurts one of Thor's eyes, he gets a cybernetic eye all thanks to Rocket in the film Avengers: Infinity War.

But, the character of Thor could have a different story with his eyes if there were any changes in the script of the film. As per the latest reports on the character Thor, Marvel Studios had previously considered to continue with the eye patch for Thor. This would have led to becoming the eye patch a permanent mark for the character, with respect to its future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Concept artist named Wesley Burt said that the changes in Thor's character had yet to be made in the film Infinity War's script. This means that Thor could have been seen with an eye patch in the highest grossing film Avengers: Endgame.

Burt, further adds that Thor did not really have a cyborg eye initially, as there were other alternatives as well like, dark lens and sunglasses. The fans and film audience who love their God of Thunder, must be surprised to know that they could have seen Thor with an eye patch.

(ALSO READ: The New Mutants Trailer: The X Men film brings elements of horror and betrayal to its tale)

Read More