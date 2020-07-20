Avengers: Infinity War's Mark Ruffalo sends Benedict Cumberbatch birthday wishes via a BTS photo from MCU film

Avengers: Endgame actor Mark Ruffalo shared a never-before-seen photo from the sets of Avengers: Infinity War. The birthday boy poses with a surprised expression in the photo.

Benedict Cumberbatch celebrated 44th birthday On July 19. The British actor has several bow-worthy performances to his credit. This includes the mind-boggling portrayal of Sherlock Holmes in BBC's Sherlock, Alan Turing in The Imitation Games and many more. But fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe associate the actor with Doctor Strange. As the protector of the Time stone, the superhero played a vital role in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. While MCU fans showered the actor with wishes on Sunday, his fellow MCU actor Mark Ruffalo shared a never-before-seen photo of the actor to wish him.

Ruffalo took to his Twitter and Instagram accounts to share a photo from the sets of a Marvel movie. There are chances the photo was clicked during the making of Avengers: Infinity War. Fans would remember the two shared the scene in the first few minutes of the Russo Brothers directorial after Ruffalo's Bruce Banner drops into New York's Sanctum Sanctorum. He explains Thanos's plans to Doctor Strange, Iron Man and Wong.

Cumberbatch is in his Doctor Strange attire and posed with a shock expression in the picture. Ruffalo shared the picture with the caption, "Happy Birthday, Benny! Wishing you all the best, brother."

On the work front, Ruffalo was recently seen in I Know This Much Is True. His extraordinary performance in the series has already award buzz. Whereas, Cumberbatch is expected to reprise his Doctor Strange avatar for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

