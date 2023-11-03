Avengers' next villain Kang to be replaced by Doctor Doom in the MCU amidst Jonathan Majors’ controversies and flop appearances?

With the new multiversal saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the studio met with a PR and fiscal disaster of a year. As Kang was promised to be the big daddy villain of the MCU after the events of Avengers: End Game, things just went out of hand when the actor playing the role, Jonathan Majors got into controversies. The makers were in jeopardy and needed clarification about whether to keep him as the face of the next big villain or bring another actor into the universe. A new report details how Marvel executives considered pivoting to a Doctor Doom storyline after Kang the Conqueror actor was arrested in March.

Marvel Studios to replace Kang with Doctor Doom as the big villain in the MCU?

Kang the Conqueror was supposed to be the MCU’s next major adversary but the actor playing the role future is now in doubt given Majors’ ongoing legal situation and upcoming trial for domestic violence charges and allegations. A new report from Variety claims that Marvel Studios discussed replacing Kang with Doctor Doom in the MCU, potentially changing future storylines. It was considered as a backup plan in the wake of Majors's domestic violence accusations but the actor has maintained his innocence as Marvel is reportedly still considering other options due to the damage to his reputation or if he loses the trial.

Why does Marvel want to replace Jonathan Majors’ Kang with Doctor Doom?

It was not only the controversy around the actor but also his performance that failed to make a buzz and an expected Box Office number in the MCU. “Marvel is truly f—ked with the whole Kang angle,” one source close to Marvel told the outlet. Jonathan Majors did deliver an impeccable performance but it was not much in front of the poor storyline of the movie. With a budget of $200 million, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania made approximately $476 million at the worldwide box office when it was released earlier this year.

With all that, Marvel is yet to comment on the reports as they have not confirmed any plans for Majors’ Kang moving forward in the MCU. On the other hand, Doctor Doom has also not been formally introduced into the MCU as of yet and no actor has been announced to play the character; although, the MCU’s Fantastic Four reboot is announced and said to be released in the future.

