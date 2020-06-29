Avengers star Anthony Mackie calls out Marvel for lack of diversity in hiring crew: It really bothered me

Avengers star Anthony Mackie criticised Marvel studio for lack of diversity in hiring production crew and also citied MCU’s Black Panther as an example.

Anthony Mackie wants Marvel to embrace diversity while hiring cinematic crew. The actor, who has been a part of various MCU films, including the Avengers series, criticised the studio of its lack of behind-the-scene diversity. The 41-year-old actor, who plays the role of Falcon aka ‎Samuel Thomas Wilson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, revealed that 'every single person has been white' on seven movies he's made for MCU. He mentioned that the lack of diversity in production bothered him.

In Avengers: Endgame, his character took over the role of Captain America from Chris Evan’s Steve Rogers, and will be next seen in Disney+'s Falcon and the Winter Soldier. “It really bothered me that I’ve done seven Marvel movies where every producer, every director, every stunt person, every costume designer, every PA, every single person has been white,' the New Orleans native told Hamilton's Daveed Diggs in a discussion for the outlet's Actors on Actors issue,” he mentioned.

Mackie also pointed out that even Marvel’s smash hit Black Panther, which was praised for its on-screen diversity, did not have a diverse crew. He pointed out that even though the film had a black producer, and the cast was mostly back, the production crew consisted of white people. “We’ve had one Black producer; his name was Nate Moore. He produced Black Panther. But then when you do Black Panther, you have a black director, black producer, a black costume designer, a black stunt choreographer,” he noted.

“And I’m like, ‘That’s more racist than anything else.’ Because if you only can hire the Black people for the Black movie, are you saying they’re not good enough when you have a mostly white cast?” he added. The actor suggested that the studio should focus on hiring “the best person for the job” regardless of race, gender or any other related factors.

In the upcoming series, the actor will star alongside Sebastian Stan, who will reprise his role as the Winter Soldier aka Bucky Barnes. The Disney+ show will follow the ongoing adventures of Anthony Mackie’s Falcon and Sebastian Stan’s Bucky. After being handed the mantle of Captain America at the end of Avengers: Endgame, which came out in 2019, the show will feature Sam teaming up with Bucky for a worldwide adventure.

Mackie’s opened up about the issue amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement against the killing of George Floyd and all the other black victims of police brutality. Earlier this month, during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actor spoke about how the social issue affects him as a black father and a black son. He mentioned that black people have to face the reality of society at a very young age.

"When I was growing up, like most boys, you want to be a fireman or a police officer. And then comes the harsh reality of the day that you have to tell your kids that, you know, you have to open their eyes to what the world is around them, to how police view them as young black men," he said. The actor said he wants his sons to dream big but also wants to keep them in touch with reality and prepare them for the future.

"They don't understand the lack of humanity in a person to do that to another person. They are 11 and 7-years-old,” he said about his children. He further spoke about visiting the balcony where Martin Luther King was assassinated, and that moment overwhelmed him with emotions. “It blew my mind to think that this man worked so hard, and gave his life. Yet here we are, 50 years later, 55 years later, dealing with the exact same thing, he said.

"And that's what hurts because I know my grandfather was a sharecropper. My dad was a contractor. And he had to drop out of school in eighth grade to work with his grandfather, so that he could give me the opportunity to go to Juilliard and be a stupid actor," he added. He then stressed about the importance of voting for the right candidate and urged people to practice their power and vote for change. "We have a great opportunity right now to change the scope of the world," Mackie said.

