Avengers star Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrate their 1st Xmas with their daughter

Avengers star Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger who are currently celebrating the holiday season with their newborn daughter Lyla, shared an adorable picture that gave a glimpse of the festivities in their house.

Chris Pratt is giving fans an inside look at the holidays at his home! The 41-year-old actor shared videos of his family watching Christmas Eve mass at home. Included in the videos on Instagram Stories were Chris‘ wife Katherine Schwarzenegger and their four-month-old daughter Lyla. Chris hid Lyla‘s face in the video by placing a heart emoji over her body. “Gotta shout out Monsignor Torgerson at St Monica’s for welcoming everyone to mass this Xmas eve. Merry Christmas Eve!” Chris wrote on his stories. “Get you some mass!!”

Chris added, “Come as you are. Jesus died for the sins of everyone. No matter who you are.” If you didn’t know, Chris and Katherine welcomed their baby girl back in August. At the time, Chris Pratt took to Instagram to share a message from him and his wife, Schwarzenegger following the birth of their baby girl. The 41-year-old Jurassic World actor revealed that the little girl’s name is Lyla Maria. In the post on social media, Chris said: “We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris.”

It seems that the couple decided to name their baby girl after Katherine‘s mom Maria Shriver! Chris also included these two bible quotes in his post: “Psalm 126:3 The LORD has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy.” and “Psalm 127:3-4 Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the children of one’s youth. Blessed is the man who fills his quiver with them! He shall not be put to shame when he speaks with his enemies in the gate." The birth news of Lyla Maria was revealed today earlier after Katherine’s brother Patrick confirmed the news while buying presents for his sister and the new mom.

