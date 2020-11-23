Avengers stars Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr shower love on birthday twins Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo

Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo celebrated their birthdays on November 22. The duo received love from Avengers co-stars Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr.

It is time for some celebrations at the Avengers headquarters for not one but two OG Avengers actors rang in their birthday over the weekend. Avengers: Endgame stars Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo rang in their birthdays on November 22. While Marvel Cinematic Universe fans showered the duo with love on social media, The Avengers actors Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr took to their respective Instagram accounts to wish the two stars. Let's start with the Iron Man actor.

RDJ took a trip down the memory lane and shared a picture featuring the birthday twins and himself to pen a wish for the actors. Downey Jr wrote, "HBD and so much more...The world is lucky to know you two... @markruffalo #ScarlettJohansson" Check out the photo here. On the other hand, the Captain America actor took to his Instagram Stories and shared standalone photos of the two stars.

In the first, Evans is seen playing video games with Scarlett whereas, in the other, Mark poses in his bodysuit from the sets of their MCU movies. Sharing the two photos, Evans wrote, "Happy birthday to these two gems..." Check out the photos below:

While we are curious as to how Scarlett spent her birthday, Mark took to Instagram and revealed his whereabouts on his birthday. The Thor: Ragnarok star revealed he spent his birthday unwinding in a bathtub. "Birthday Bubble Bath with ma Bae. Thanks to all for the kindly birthday wishes today. Grateful to creator for this life and good fortune. Set out to defy the limitations life, self, and others have in mind for you. Be gentle but fierce about it," he said, sharing pictures unwinding in the tub.

Check it Mark's birthday post below:

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Chris Evans’ Avengers co star Mark Ruffalo helps him see the ‘silver lining’ post his explicit photo leak

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×