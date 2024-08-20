Avicii’s Personal Belongings To Go For Charity Auction 6 Years Following His Tragic Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

Avicii was one of the most famous DJs around the world. The Swedish musician died back in 2018, and now six years after his passing away, an auction will be held in his memory that will also work towards the cause he fought for.

The Waiting For Love musician's personal items will be auctioned for charity, the Stockholms Auktionsverk announced.

The announcement that surfaced on Monday, August 19, stated that the personal belongings of the Hey Brother artist will be auctioned off during an in-person live session as well as online.

The statement further read that the auction is being held in support of the late DJ’s charity, adding that the items were donated by his family, as per PEOPLE.

The report by the outlet also mentions that the auction is called The Avicii Collection, which will feature 267 items. These items range from shoes and clothes to the artist's musical instruments and even memorabilia.

As per a press release, the auction house won't be receiving any commission out of the sales of these belongings of Avicii that directly benefit the Tim Bergling Foundation.

Talking about the late musician, born Tim Bergling, the press release also read, "He is forever missed by family, friends, colleagues, and millions of fans worldwide."

As per PEOPLE, the live auction is set to take place on October 1 at 3 p.m. local time. While the event will be held at the legendary auction house Nybrogatan 32 in Stockholm, the items will even be available online to bid on.

For the local public to have a look at the items of the I Could Be The One artist, they will be revealed on September 6, while the viewing will be held from 24 to 30 of the same month.

As per Rolling Stones, the Tim Bergling Foundation was formed posthumously in 2019 and is continuing to work towards Avicii’s efforts, raising funds for charities like House of Hunger, Feed for America, and RED.

As per the website of the Tim Bergling Foundation, the charity “advocates for the recognition of suicide as a global health crisis.” It even works toward helping people remove the stigma.

The auction house first posted about the event on Instagram. Avicii died on April 20, 2018.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

