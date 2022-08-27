Avril Lavigne to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame

The award-winning singer and songwriter Avril Lavigne is all set to receive the 2,731st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony will be held on the 31st of August 2022 at 11:30 AM. The sensational singer will be awarded at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard in the category of Recording. Machine Gun Kelly will be the guest speaker at the ceremony and it will be streamed live exclusively at “walkoffame.com”.

Avril Lavigne is one of the most deserving stars to receive the Walk of Fame star. Ana Martinez, the Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame claims the organizers are thrilled to be honoring Lavigne. With a string of hits like ‘Complicated' and 'Girlfriend', this 37-year-old singer will be the 2,731st celebrity to receive a star.

Along with Lavigne other Canadian music artists that received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame include the iconic Bryan Adams, Céline Dion, Michael Bublé, and Paul Anka among many others.

Meanwhile, Lavigne shared about the progress of the latest movie she is planning based on "Sk8er Boi." With 20 years of her greatest hit "Sk8er Boi", she shared she is working on the storyline with the writer and the director, and she definitely excited about her new project.

Avril Ramona Lavigne has smashed records with her consistent hits in the world of music and culture. It is only natural that she is receiving this honor. Songs by Avril Lavigne have bagged eight GRAMMY® Award nominations and received eight Juno Awards, including Artist of the Year. The top Avril Lavigne songs include My Happy Ending, I’m With You, Nobody’s Home, When You’re Gone, Avril Lavigne Complicated, and Avril Lavigne Girlfriend among many other hits.

