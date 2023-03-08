Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun call it off after 2 years of dating; Know WHY

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun were highlights when they started dating each other, and they even gave their relationship a name after the couple got officially engaged last year on a trip to Paris in March.

It's also been reported that a few of the tracks on Mod Sun’s most recent album, "God Save the Teen," which he released, are dedicated to Avril.

Fans who hoped to see this relationship blossom into marriage were let down when it was revealed before their split became public: the two secretly called it quits, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

According to the insider The duo had been "estranged for months" prior to Us confirming their separation in February. "They got to know each other on a deeper level and came to the conclusion that it would not work out, which led them to discreetly terminate things," the insider said.

Is the development of a friendship between Tyga and Avril Lavigne the reason for this?

Though it's unclear what led to the split between the two, what tags along well are recent rumours of Avril Lavigne being seen heading out with Tyga for a dine-out. They seemed really at ease hanging around, hugged in the parking lot, and then left in the same car.

Though the sources claim that they are just friends and nothing more, the sudden dine-out plan is not going well for the audience.

Yet, it's crucial to note that according to Mod's agent, "if anything has changed, he is unaware of it because they were engaged and together as of three days ago when he departed for tour."

