Avril Lavigne gets engaged to longtime boyfriend Mod Sun in Paris, flaunts her ring

Avril Lavigne is engaged to fellow pop-punk artist Mod Sun, according to the pair, who announced their engagement on April 7 on Instagram. The revelation comes after Lavigne was pictured sporting a diamond engagement ring in Los Angeles. However, it seems that the couple got engaged on a trip to Paris in late March.

Check out her post here:

Avril posted the loved up pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Oui! Je t'aime pour toujours," she captioned her Instagram announcement. "Dimanche. 27. Mars. 2022." While Mod Sun wrote on his Instagram page, "The day we met I knew you were the one. Together forever til our days are done. I had a dream where I proposed in paris. I pulled out a ring + asked you to wear it. I was on one knee as I looked in your eyes. You're too beautiful for my words to describe. I grabbed your hand + took one last breath…I said 'will you marry me?' + she said 'yes'. I love you Avril."

However, The 37-year-old singer met her fiancé, actual name Derek Ryan Smith, in 2020 while working on songs together and started dating in November of that year. Mod Sun co-wrote and co-produced songs for her new album, Love Sux, and she co-stars in the music video for his hit Flames. Interestingly, The pop-punk princess recently opened up about their relationship with PEOPLE, revealing that she wasn't searching for love until Mod Sun (real name Dylan Smith) came along. "I was like, 'I need a break from men,'" she said. "Then two days later that all went out the window!"

In February 2021, the Grammy-nominated artist ignited dating rumours with Mod Sun, and the two made their red carpet debut together at the MTV Video Music Awards in September.

