Avril Lavigne Reveals She Finds Rumors Of Body Double Named Melissa Replacing Her In The Public Eye 'Funny'

Avril Lavigne considers a certain conspiracy idea that has been made about her. Call Her Daddy's Wednesday, May 15 program featured the 39-year-old singer of Complicated responding to the "dumb" allegation that she was replaced by a body double going by the name of "Melissa."

Lavigne said she understood exactly the rumor the 29-year-old host was referring to when Alex Cooper asked her what the wildest rumor she had heard about herself.

Avril Lavigne addresses conspiracy theories about her identity

She said she knew what they were talking about, referencing the internet rumors from the early 2000s claiming that the Canadian pop-punk singer had died in 2003 after her debut album Let Go was released and was replaced by a doppelgänger named Melissa.

They all said she looked exactly the same, not a day older, and she thought that was funny. She did point out that a lot of people believed there was a conspiracy theory claiming she wasn't really herself.

"Honestly, it's not that bad. It could be worse, right?" she admitted with a laugh. "I feel like I got a good one. I don't feel like it's negative. It's nothing creepy. Obviously, I am me; it's so dumb.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

The I'm with You singer, however, didn't hesitate to clarify that, in the case of musicians, body double rumors aren't unheard of. Lavigne stated, "I believe they've done that with other artists. I'm not by myself. I believe that other people possess that."

The rocker conspiracy idea, according to Cooper, is more "prominent" than conspiracy theories involving other musicians. The fact that she hadn't aged, she told Lavigne, was absurd. She claimed she was obsessed with her and could not get her red hair out of her head. She continued by saying that Lavigne appeared to be the same age as she was.

Avril Lavigne announces Greatest Hits CD and Summer Tour

The Girlfriend singer said on Friday that her Greatest Hits CD would be available this summer. The 20-track collection will feature songs from every stage of Lavigne's career, including Let Go, her 2002 debut, and subsequent albums that were out before Love Sux, her eighth studio album, came out in 2022.

She will also release enlarged versions of her albums Greatest Hits, Under My Skin (2004), Best Damn Thing (2007), Goodbye Lullaby (2011), and Avril Lavigne (2013). The expanded versions of these albums will be available on 12 vinyl for the first time and will have bonus tracks that were previously exclusive to digital platforms.

This summer, Lavigne will tour in support of Greatest Hits, playing songs "from all of my albums and along with some of your favorites."

She hinted that her friends would be joining her, referring to the tour opening acts: All Time Low, Simple Plan, Girlfriends, and Royal & the Serpent. The tour will begin on May 22 at Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada's Rogers Arena. It will then stop in several cities, including Las Vegas, Phoenix, Toronto, Nashville, Chicago, and more, before coming to an end on September 16 at Edmonton, Alberta, Canada's Rogers Place.

ALSO READ: What Is Avril Lavigne’s Net Worth? Exploring the Early Life and Career Highlights of the Girlfriend Singer