Avril Lavigne reveals she wants 'dope' Kristen Stewart to play her in a biopic

While a biopic based on her life is not yet in the works, Avril Lavigne has already decided who should portray her: Kristen Stewart. On the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Awards on Tuesday, the 38-year-old singer was asked who she'd want to see portray her in a biopic.

As per Daily Mail, while the singer paused to consider the question, she soon landed on Stewart at the red carpet at the Shrine Auditorium. "Oh... I'm trying to think... umm, like Kristen Stewart would be cool, to play me in a film," Lavigne answered. "Yeah, she's dope, yeah," Lavigne added during the interview. While no biography is currently in the works, Lavigne did hint in December that she was contemplating turning her smash 2002 track Sk8er Boi into a film.

The singer created the song when she was 17 years old and says it was inspired by her own high school experiences. Lavigne said that the film will follow the same plot as the music video, about a ballet artist who falls for a 'skater guy' but rejects him due to his looks... before he goes on to become a famous rock artist. Meanwhile, on the other hand, while Stewart has not responded to Lavigne's comments, she is preparing for the Oscars, where she will get her first nomination for her role as Princess Diana in Spencer.

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers), and Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardo) will be her competitors in the same category.

