Avril Lavigne Secretly Welcomes First Baby at 42; Shares Heartwarming Glimpses of Her ‘Mini Princess’

Pop sensation Avril Lavigne has embraced motherhood as she welcomes her first child, a baby girl, at the age of 42. The Complicated hitmaker announced on November 13, sharing a series of intimate photographs featuring her newborn and partner.

Avril Lavigne announces the arrival of her baby girl

Making the announcement special, Avril shared a heartfelt caption alongside the pictures, introducing her little one to the world. “Our Mini F***ing Princess has arrived," she wrote. The singer has chosen to keep certain details private, including her daughter's name and the identity of her partner.

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The black and white photographs captured some precious moments with the newborn. One picture showed Avril and her partner holding their daughter's tiny hand, while another featured the singer cuddling her little girl, dressed in a leopard-print outfit. The final photograph showcased three pairs of checkered Vans shoes placed on a skateboard, including a tiny pair for the baby.

Who is Avril Lavigne's mystery partner?

While Avril has not revealed her partner's identity, TMZ reported that he is not a celebrity and prefers to stay away from the public eye. The couple have reportedly been together for the past few years.

About Avril Lavigne's relationships

Avril was previously married to Sum 41 front-man Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2010. She later tied the knot with Nickelback singer Chad Kroeger in 2013, but they announced their separation in 2015. In 2022, she got engaged to musician Mod Sun. However, their engagement was called off in 2023.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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