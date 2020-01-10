Avril Lavigne supports Justin Bieber post his Lyme disease announcement

Avril Lavigne supported Justin Bieber after he announced he has Lyme disease. Here’s what she said.

Avril Lavigne reached out to support her fellow Canadian, Justin Bieber, after he opened up about his battle with Lyme disease. The 35-year-old singer, who was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2015, shared a lengthy post on Instagram insisting that it was about time people started taking the health condition seriously. “Today @JustinBieber shared that he has Lyme disease. There are too many people that have this debilitating disease! People I love and care about and many friends and fans I have crossed paths with. To everyone affected by Lyme, I want to tell you that there is HOPE,” alongside a series of featuring information about the disease.

Further, sharing her own experience with the disease, the singer wrote, “Because Lyme is a daily struggle, for the better part of two years, I was really sick and fighting for my life.” In the post, Avril also stated that her love for creating music helped and gave her hope. “Writing #HeadAboveWater helped me get through the worst of it, but the bad days still come and go. At the time, putting together my album saved my life. I needed to tell my story and to be able to share my experiences with others,” she wrote.

In 2015, the singer opened up about her struggle with the disease for the first time after disappearing from the public eye in 2014 and suffering from the disease. “Lyme disease is in all 50 states in the US and in EVERY country in the world, except Antarctica. It is a global pandemic but NOT a global priority. I never want others to suffer the way that I did, and because of that it is now my mission to raise awareness & funds that will help eradicate this life-altering disease. She further shared some information about The Avril Lavigne Foundation, an organisation that “supports people with Lyme Disease, serious illness or disabilities. We raise awareness and aid PREVENTION of the Lyme epidemic.”

In an Instagram post on January 10, the 25-year old Yummy singer revealed that he has been diagnosed with Lyme disease and chronic mono. He further discussed the severity of the health issue in the candid post. “Not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health. These things will be explained further in a docu-series I'm putting on YouTube shortly,” he added. Stating that the upcoming docu-series will give his fans a closer look into his life, health and everything he is trying to overcome, Justin asserted that while the disease seems to be incurable, he is getting the right treatment.

Read More