Avril Lavigne talks about a 'very special song' she made with boyfriend Mod Sun

Avril Lavigne, in a recent interview, opened up about making music with her boyfriend Mod Sun.

In a recent interview with People, Avril Lavigne gushed about her boyfriend Mod Sun. The couple recently released visuals of their new collaboration titled Flames and the singer shared that the track is a very special song.

The 36-year-old singer mentions having an inclination towards the acoustic version of the song and says it brings another layer of emotion to the song. Mod also spoke about the song, saying that he wanted to offer a bright side to the story with the acoustic version of Flames.

“I felt like sonically I could paint that landscape through acoustic guitar and a string section,” he added. “I wanted to make something that felt like we were performing in your living room.”

In the music video, Lavigne and Mod Sun are seen performing a duet in an intimate dimly lit room. They are further joined by a glockenspiel player and two string players, with Lavigne playing the guitar.Lavigne and Mod Sun released the original version of the song in January and the singers would immediately connect from the first day in the studio.

Avril Lavigne lauds Mod Sun, calling him an incredible artist and producer. She also said that this was the first of many and they were proud of what they made with Flames.

The duo sparked dating rumours in February after they were clicked going to dinner together at the BOA Steakhouse in LA. At the time, according to People they had been working in the studio for over two months every day on Lavigne's new album that's set to come out later this year.

