Awkwafina and Sandra Oh pair up together for a comedy film

Actors Awkwafina and Sandra Oh will play sisters in an upcoming untitled comedy film.
Jen D'Angelo is on board to pen the script and also produce.

Oh will star as a lonely recluse whose life changes when her sister vows to mend their relationship by helping her fulfill a lifelong dream -- that is to appear as a contestant on her favourite game show, reports variety.com.

Awkwafina will next be featured in voice roles in projects "The Little Mermaid" and "Raya And The Last Dragon", besides in a major role in the Marvel film "Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings".

Oh, an Emmy nominee for her series "Killing Eve", will next feature in show "The Chair" and have a voice role in "Tiger's Apprentice", alongside Henry Golding and Bowen Yang.

Credits :IANS

