Awkwafina and Sandra Oh pair up together for a comedy film
Jen D'Angelo is on board to pen the script and also produce.
Oh will star as a lonely recluse whose life changes when her sister vows to mend their relationship by helping her fulfill a lifelong dream -- that is to appear as a contestant on her favourite game show, reports variety.com.
Awkwafina will next be featured in voice roles in projects "The Little Mermaid" and "Raya And The Last Dragon", besides in a major role in the Marvel film "Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings".
Oh, an Emmy nominee for her series "Killing Eve", will next feature in show "The Chair" and have a voice role in "Tiger's Apprentice", alongside Henry Golding and Bowen Yang.
