Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds: When will Japanese anime series air on Crunchyroll? Here's what we know

Japanese anime television series Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds is all set to premiere its English dubbed version this month on Crunchyroll. Revolving around Yukito Yanagi, the anime has received a positive response from the Japanese audience since its premiere on July 2, 2023. Here's what we know about the English dub including release date and cast.

When is Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds releasing?

The English dubbed version of Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds will officially premiere on Crunchyroll on July 15, 2023. The synopsis of the anime reads, "As an orphan, Yukito Yanagi's life is filled with questions, but all that changes when he meets his father's disciple who takes him to his birthplace on Ayaka. A strange island filled with legends of dragons and mysterious beings. But there's more to this trip than a reunion—the harmony of Ayaka is on the brink of collapsing into chaos. Can Yukito prevent this catastrophe?"

Watch the trailer of Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds here:

ALSO READ: Rurouni Kenshin trailer out: When is Japanese anime releasing? Here's what we know about manga adaptation

Who's in the cast of Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds?

The voice cast for the English dub of Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds includes Dallas Reid as Yukito, Landon McDonald as Jingi, Oscar Seung as Kurama, Alex Hom as Ibuki, Corey Wilder as Chataro, Hayden Daviau as Ibara, Kent Williams as Inou, Lexi Nieto as Young Jingi, Brianna Roberts as Momoko, Ciarán Strange as Yako, Marcus Stimac as Yanag, and Bev Mageto as Young Yukito. Several other cast members were also announced.

Additional voice actors include Casey Casper, Kimmie Britt, Brandon Acosta, Katie Wetch, Veronica Laux, UkuLeili, Larry Brantley, Randy Pearlman, Ashley Thereon, Davon Oliver, Irwin Daye, Mark Allen Jr., and Katy McGregor. While the anime premiered on Tokyo MX and BS11 on July 2, it was available to stream on Crunchyroll with subtitles in several languages including English, Deutsch, Spanish, French, Italian, and Portuguese.

Watch the character sneak peek of Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds here:

Now the English dubbed version will be available to stream on Crunchyroll from July 15, 2023. Two episodes of the all-new anime series have been released as of now. The third episode of Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds is all set to premiere this Sunday, July 16. The opening theme of the 10-episode series, titled Ayakashi is sung by Angela, and the ending theme song titled Flashback is sung by Saji.

ALSO READ: Vinland Saga: Will there be season three of anime series? Here's everything we know about manga adaptation