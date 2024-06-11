Ayo Edebiri is currently having the time of her life as she gears up for the release of The Bear Season 3 and The Inside Out 2. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Ayo revealed how she embraced her Envy character at the Los Angeles premiere of Inside Out 2. She also hinted that she will be directing an episode of The Bear in the next season.

Ayo Edebiri talks about in Inside Out 2

Talking about voicing the emotion of Envy in Iside Out 2, Edebiri said, "My mom was always good at helping break down those feelings when I was a kid, I remember her just being like why is it that you're envious? So when I was thinking about this character I was thinking about it."

Edebiri further told The Hollywood Reporter, "The root of that emotion comes from adoration and so trying to come from that place of positivity a little bit to kind of spin maybe the idea of this character on its head kind of where it started."

As Edebiri also gears up for the release of The Bear Season 3, she mentioned that the show is very emotional. Edebiri added that Sydney is going to feel a lot of emotions.

The Bear Season 3

The official teaser for The Bear's third season, which premieres on FX, shows Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) striving for perfection in his new restaurant while maintaining his usual high level of anxiety. Furthermore, Carmy proposes a restaurant partnership with Sydney (Ayo Edebiri).

Season 3's ten episodes will all be released at once. In the UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Gibraltar, the Balkans, Singapore, Hong Kong, and the Philippines, Season 3 will also launch exclusively on Disney+ on June 27. It will eventually be accessible on Disney+ in all other countries.

About Inside Out

Inside Out 2 by Pixar explores the complicated details of puberty by presenting Riley (voiced by Kensington Tallman) with an entirely new range of emotions. Still, the movie brings us back to the original film's cast of emotions: Phyllis Smith's Joy, Amy Poehler's Sadness, Lewis Black's Anger, Tony Hale's Fear, and Liza Lapira's Disgust are all eager to see Riley thrive. Ayo Edebiri, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Paul Walter Hauser, and Maya Hawke as the voices of envy, anxiety, and embarrassment, respectively, are now looking forward to winning over hearts.

