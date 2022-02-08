Azealia Banks BLASTS Kanye West for 'bullying' his daughter North: It’s beyond mental illness

People are standing up for Kim Kardashian amidst estranged husband Kanye West's bizarre accusations. In a recent Instagram story, The Big Big Beat rapper Azealia Banks blasted Kanye for "publically bullying" North and called out the Donda rapper's hypocrisy on what is and what is not right for the Kardashian-West children.

In her story, Banks attached a screengrab of a netizen's tweet which pointed out that Kanye's mental health issues were not being taken into account during his public outbursts about his ex-wife and kids. Banks had a different take on the matter as she wrote, "Y’all are making way too many excuses for Kanye. This is the second time he has publicly bullied North West. First with the abortion s–t, and now putting her on blast on his Instagram page as if she is some sort of criminal."

Banks went on and added, "Kanye had no problem with that magazine cover where North had on a f**king belly top and purple eyeliner with her little buds showing thru the shirt, he thought it was fashion. You all said nothing." She expressed her annoyance and wrote, "Y’all wanna call it a mental health issue. I have never once seen Kanye have this much smoke for any of his male adversaries."

The 212 rapper continued, "Trying to accuse a mother of kidnapping her own child ???? Was Chicago supposed to be hanging out with him and Julia [Fox]‘s horrible cool sculpting while they get drunk and high so Julia can blow vape pen smoke in Chicago‘s face?" She then added, "Maybe North is looking for a fun escape because she has to look online and see her dumb ass dad always talking s*t about her mother and when Kim won’t give him the attention he begs for he turns his anger on her by posting her picture to his Instagram, talking about ‘his will’ as if she is a fking piece of property and not a young Black girl just trying to be happy. For f**ks sake. Kanye West is an abusive psychopath, it’s beyond mental illness."

Check out Azealia's Instagram story below:

Banks ended her story as she remarked, "Stop trying to help him and start trying to help the poor child that he keeps on trying to embarrass and abuse publicly to garner sympathy for his ashy ass." She went on to reiterate that she's "tired of" Kanye and his habit of bullying women, from Taylor Swift to Beyonce, Banks name dropped many celebrities. She then posted voice clips on her story and called out Kanye's hypocrisy in dealing with his daughter.

