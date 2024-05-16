Azealia Banks took to Instagram and expressed her disappointment with the hype surrounding Kendrick's tracks, accusing the rap community of excessively praising him. "Y'all are really gassing Kendrick for being such a Drake fan that he stayed up (clearly on a substance) for almost five days to write meaningless love songs in which he spilled absolutely no tea," she said. Banks also pointed out that the tracks didn’t have actual content and didn't provide any big revelations that the audience wasn't already aware of.

Azealia also spoke about the controversial allegations of paedophilia on Drake in Kendrick's lyrics, calling them baseless. "The daughter thing is fake, Metro making bbl Drizzy beats like Kanye ain't got the fattest bbl in rap. Women can tell a lot about a man by the way he moves," Banks continued, indicating that such instances are transparent and did not fool anyone, particularly women who are keen observers of character.

Banks further criticized Kendrick's use of his influence on fans on Instagram plan and mentioned that his actions could potentially tarnish the image of his Pulitzer Prize. The artist's posts have got a lot of reactions from the users and she is getting trolled a lot for her take on the controversial issue. One of the users suggested that Azealia is on drugs to say all this about Kendrick. Another person took to her comments and wrote, 'You're such a pick me' which means that Banks has been doing all this just to get attention.

Banks talks about other celebrities

In her critique, Banks did not hesitate to touch on personal issues, noting that celebrities like Rick Ross and Kanye West have also had plastic surgery, which she seems to see as part of the same spectrum of insecurities that she attributes to Kendrick. As per Banks, other hip-hop legends such as Homeboy Sandman and Tupac would have been more deserving of such an honour, noting that Tupac, despite popular belief, was not originally from the West Coast and would likely disapprove of Kendrick's antics.

Former criticisms by Banks of Kendrick's track "Euphoria" further tell us about her strong stance on how the artist feels about Kendrick. She has called the track "dumb trash" and Kendrick a small, fake gangsta nepo [baby], suggesting that he benefits from nepotism within the industry. According to Banks, these factors combined make Kendrick an inauthentic figure in the hip-hop community, and she firmly believes that Drake is the winner in their public feud.

