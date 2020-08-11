Azealia Banks is doing ‘better than she was before’; Post her updates saying ‘soul is tired’ & ‘ready to go’

Rapper Azealia Banks is doing much better now according to her recent post on Instagram. The singer and pop icon had fans and family worried with her alarming posts saying she was “ready to go” and that her “soul is tired.”

Rapper Azealia Banks is letting fans know she is doing ok. The 29-year-old 212 singer recently took to social media posting a few concerning messages, saying she’s “done here,” that her “soul is tired” and she’s “ready to go.”

After her posts, fans spoke out, saying that they were worried for Azealia's wellbeing.

Azealia took to her Instagram on Sunday evening to share an update with fans, telling that she’s feeling “better” now. “I’m fine, better than I was before.” Azealia captioned the below selfie, which featured her smiling.

If you missed it, Azealia recently documented her head-shaving, saying she was shaving “all this stress out.”

