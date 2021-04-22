Aziz Ansari’s Dev Shah is returning in long delayed Master of None season 3 in May

Aziz Ansari-led comedy-drama about a profoundly failed commercial actor is returning for millions of fans with a much-awaited season 3 in May 2021.

Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang created Master of None in 2015 for a 10 episode season and the show garnered a cult status instantly. The show returned with a season 2 in 2017 and since that time fans have been waiting for a third scene. The third scene is said to take a slightly different route from the first two by indulging more with the plot lines and narrative arcs of Lena Waithe’s Denise. Both Aziz and Alan have collected a bunch of Emmys for the show including the 2017 Emmy for outstanding comedy writing for season 2 episode 8 ‘Thanksgiving’ which focused on Denise’s character.

Between the 4 years that the show did not make an entrance on the OTT platform, Aziz was accused of #Metoo. The story took prominence and Aziz moved to London until he showed up at the public arena in 2019 with a tour that he performed at multiple avenues. Eventually, the tour got archived as a special called ‘Right Now’ directed by the prolific Spike Jonze. Aziz addressed all that was said about his incident and mentioned that he had felt scared at times and also felt bad that someone felt humiliated because of him.

The series divulges itself into many things that tangles the web of interpersonal relations between Dev and his friends that are standing at the crossroads of life waiting for the sun to get down every day. It’s a take on a first-generation American who is willing to find his feet without compromising his dream but having a portion of his mind influenced by the American dream that he is not allowed to live.

Also Read| Aziz Ansari on sexual misconduct allegation: I took that woman's words to heart; was surprised and concerned

Credits :IndieWire

Share your comment ×