'B----, I'm just aging!': Charlize Theron shuts down plastic surgery rumors, says THIS about beauty of natural aging

In an exclusive interview with Allure on Friday, Theron candidly refuted these rumors, asserting that she has never undergone any surgical procedures. "My face is changing," she proclaimed, "and I love that my face is changing and aging. People think I had a facelift. They're like, 'What did she do to her face?' I'm like, 'B----, I'm just aging! It doesn't mean I got bad plastic surgery. This is just what happens.'"

Theron's Take on Hollywood's Beauty Standards

With the passage of time, Theron is becoming increasingly discerning about the movie roles she chooses to undertake. She humorously recalled her previous experiences of extreme weight fluctuations for film roles: "I will never, ever do a movie again and say, 'Yeah, I'll gain 40 pounds,'" she asserted. Reflecting on her weight loss journey for films like "Monster" and "Tully," Theron highlighted the differences in her body's response at different ages. She recalled, "When I was 27, I did ‘Monster.’ I lost 30 pounds overnight. I missed three meals, and I was back to my normal weight. Then I did it at 43 for ‘Tully,’ and I remember a year into trying to lose the weight, I called my doctor and I said, 'I think I'm dying because I cannot lose this weight.'"

Her rumors about plastic surgery

In a candid and forthright conversation, Charlize Theron not only debunked rumors about plastic surgery but also shed light on the larger issue of ageism that persists in the entertainment industry. Through her unwavering resolve to embrace her own evolution, she is challenging stereotypes and advocating for a more empathetic approach to the diverse journeys women navigate as they age.

