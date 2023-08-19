'B----, I'm just aging!': Charlize Theron shuts down plastic surgery rumors, says THIS about beauty of natural aging

Charlize Theron's candid interview with Allure breaks silence on plastic surgery rumors, affirming she's aging naturally

Written by Prakriti Sahu Published on Aug 19, 2023   |  01:32 PM IST  |  821
Instagram
Charlize Theron shuts the rumors about her surgery (Instagram)

Key Highlight

  • Charlize Theron took a firm stance against claims that she had a bad plastic surgery
  • While she embraces the natural aging process, she wonders if she could be young forever
  • Charlize Theron also took a harsh stance against the beauty standards of Hollywood

In an exclusive interview with Allure on Friday, Theron candidly refuted these rumors, asserting that she has never undergone any surgical procedures. "My face is changing," she proclaimed, "and I love that my face is changing and aging. People think I had a facelift. They're like, 'What did she do to her face?' I'm like, 'B----, I'm just aging! It doesn't mean I got bad plastic surgery. This is just what happens.'"

ALSO READ: Who is Alex Dimitrijevic, Charlize Theron’s new boyfriend? 5 things to know about him

Theron's Take on Hollywood's Beauty Standards 

With the passage of time, Theron is becoming increasingly discerning about the movie roles she chooses to undertake. She humorously recalled her previous experiences of extreme weight fluctuations for film roles: "I will never, ever do a movie again and say, 'Yeah, I'll gain 40 pounds,'" she asserted. Reflecting on her weight loss journey for films like "Monster" and "Tully," Theron highlighted the differences in her body's response at different ages. She recalled, "When I was 27, I did ‘Monster.’ I lost 30 pounds overnight. I missed three meals, and I was back to my normal weight. Then I did it at 43 for ‘Tully,’ and I remember a year into trying to lose the weight, I called my doctor and I said, 'I think I'm dying because I cannot lose this weight.'"

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who is Alex Dimitrijevic, Charlize Theron’s new boyfriend? 5 things to know about him

Her rumors about plastic surgery 

In a candid and forthright conversation, Charlize Theron not only debunked rumors about plastic surgery but also shed light on the larger issue of ageism that persists in the entertainment industry. Through her unwavering resolve to embrace her own evolution, she is challenging stereotypes and advocating for a more empathetic approach to the diverse journeys women navigate as they age.

ALSO READ: Charlize Theron reveals suffering from THIS during Mad Max: Fury Road shoot; 5 interesting facts about movie

Advertisement

FAQ'S

How old was Charlize Theron when she was discovered?
When 18-year-old Charlize Theron arrived in Hollywood in 1994, she had a single, tattered suitcase, $400, and a very big dream—to find her way in the movie business.
How many times has Charlize Theron been married?
Despite never getting married, Theron isn't one to dive into short-term relationships. Even in her younger days, she had more long-lasting relationships, rather than short-term flings. In fact, she hasn't spent much time single and seems to be a serial monogamous.
What was Charlize Theron's first movie role?
She made a scene and an agent gave her his card, in exchange for learning American English, which she did by watching soap operas on television. Her first role was in the B-film Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest (1995), a non-speaking part with three seconds of screen time.
About The Author
Prakriti Sahu
Prakriti Sahu

My love for this genre knows no bounds, and I have honed my skills to breathe life into characters, settings, and storyl... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!