B J Novak has the sweetest response to The Office co star Mindy Kaling’s 'How it started; How it's going' meme

B.J. Novak recently left a sweet comment on her Office co-star and ex-girlfriend Mindy Kaling’s latest Instagram post.
The Office alum B.J. Novak recently left a very sweet comment on Mindy Kaling‘s Instagram post! On Wednesday (October 21), the 41-year-old The Mindy Project actress took to her account to take part in the viral “How It Started” meme challenge. Mindy took part in the challenge by sharing pictures of “How it started” during the early days on set of The Office versus “How it’s going” with a pic of herself looking stunning in a yellow Dolce & Gabbana dress from the 2020 Oscars.

 

“So yeah, it’s going pretty well. How about you?” Mindy captioned the post. B.J., also 41, then took to the comments to react in the sweetest way ever, writing, “I like both.” If you didn’t know, Mindy and B.J. dated on and off for a few years while working on The Office before splitting up for good in 2007. Despite breaking up, the two have remained super close over the years, and B.J. spends a lot of time at her house hanging out with her daughter Katherine, 2.

 

In case you missed it, last month Mindy also announced that she gave birth to baby number two amidst quarantine. Mindy opened up about the happy news during a virtual appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, which aired on Thursday night (October 8).

 

“I got something I rarely get these days, which is some good news, which, if you wouldn’t mind sharing with our audience, I think they’d be thrilled to find out. Something extraordinary that nobody knows up until this moment,” Stephen teased. Mindy replied, “Yes! I’m telling it for the first time now. It feels so strange. I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3.” “No one even knew you were pregnant!” Stephen responded. Mindy replied, “I know! This is news to a lot of people. It’s true.”

