B.J. Novak Praises Mindy Kaling, Says She Handles Her Job ‘Beautifully’ as Actress Receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

B.J. Novak and Mindy Kaling have shared a special bond since their time together on The Office. The duo reunited for a special occasion as Kaling received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Over the years, Kaling and Novak grew closer, and rumors spread that the writer-actor was the father of Kaling’s child. Meanwhile, getting emotional about his friend’s achievement, Novak said that The Mindy Project star knows how to handle her career “beautifully.”

Taking the podium at the event, the actor—who played Ryan in the 2005 mockumentary—shared, “Mindy, as I look around and see all these people from your life who have believed in you from the beginning, I’m just sorry that none of us doubted you, because I know how much more fun that would make this for you.”

He further added, “But we couldn’t help it. We always knew you would be famous, but we had no idea how beautifully you’d handle the job.”

Meanwhile, Novak also joked at the ceremony that he now knows Kaling only from her fame.

The actor elaborated on the joke, saying, “At this point, after all these successes, you also just know her from being famous, and that’s the part I want to say a few words about.”

Moreover, Novak stated that Kaling is an incredible mother and that she understands what fame means to people while also knowing how to make it fun and interesting.

Speaking about fame, the actor explained, “She knows it can be false, unfair, and misleading, and she knows it’s human nature to be curious about all of it. And as a result, even though it’s a job you can never fully control, it’s a job she handles beautifully.”

Kaling is best known for her role as Kelly Kapoor in The Office. Kelly and Ryan were portrayed as one of the sitcom’s most chaotic couples.

All episodes of the mockumentary are available to stream on Peacock.