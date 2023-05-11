B5 group Member Dustin Michael reveals he's dating a transgender woman: I want to celebrate her publicly

Dustin Michael of the popular 2000s R&B group B5 is currently making headlines after he revealed on his Instagram video that he is in a relationship with transgender director D. Smith. In the video, he shared that after the death of transgender star Rasheeda Williams aka Koko Da Doll from his girlfriend’s award-winning documentary “Kokomo City”, he felt compelled to confess his love for her in front of the world openly to support her during the tough time.

Dustin Michael talks about D. Smith

In the video, Dustin was quoted saying, “I’m in a very beautiful relationship with someone who makes me very happy…my girlfriend is transgender, her name is D. Smith. I don’t want to be one of the men benefiting from a trans woman in private and not celebrate her publicly.” D. Smith also took to her social media to express love for him and wrote, “I’m so proud of you. We’ve known each other for almost 10 years now and every moment with you was always validating. So many men only dream of being as brave as you are. Thank you for being the example of a human just loving a human. I’m so grateful for your heart, ambition and spirit! I love you.”

Dustin Michael opens up about his childhood

Talking about the vulnerability, Dustin was quoted saying, “I've felt different and like a loner, like I was a black sheep of the family type thing. I feel that we're taught as children that being emotional or sexually ambiguous is wrong and that, you know, we learn to suppress certain feelings, but we don't never grow up and really learn to deal with them.” He concluded by saying that, “I feel like it's time for, you know, just men in general to step up and own who we are as men.”

