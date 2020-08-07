Babil Khan RECALLS dad Irrfan Khan sending him Joaquin Phoenix's Joker script even before the film's release

Taking to Instagram Stories, Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan took a trip down memory lane to when his Baba gifted him the script of Joker even before the movie released along with Jojo Rabbit. Check out Babil's IG stories below.

Cinema lost a true gem in Irrfan Khan, who sadly passed away in April but his son Babil Khan is making sure to cherish his father's legacy in the best of ways. Over the past few months, Babil has shared many memories of his late great dad on Instagram, especially of how Irrfan has influenced the actor he wants to become in the future. These include some throwback snaps of Khan as well as classic stories that show what an exemplary man he truly was.

Taking to Instagram Stories recently, Babil recalled a surprise gift he had received from his Baba. It was the scripts of Oscar-winning films - Joker and Jojo Rabbit, the latter of which won Taika Waititi his first Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay while Todd Phillps and Scott Silver's script was also nominated. It was actually the timing that was shocking as the Joker script was gifted to Babil even before the movie released."For U. These are confidential until the movie releases. Baba," Irrfan had lovingly scribbled in the script to his son.

"That time Baba (I used to call him baba) sent me the Joker script before it released and I was in film school like "WHA-?!" and I hid it from all my friends till the film released," Babil penned as his caption for Joker's script while for Jojo Rabbit's script, he simply wrote, "And this."

Check out Joker and Jojo Rabbit's scripts gifted to Babil Khan by his dad Irrfan Khan below:

ALSO READ: Irrfan’s son Babil Khan REVEALS the most important thing his father taught him as a student of cinema

Irrfan Khan truly was a cool dad!

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×