'Baby heart with our fingers': Lupita Nyong'o remembers Chadwick Boseman on third death anniversary, reminisces their South Korea trip

In a bittersweet commemoration of a talent gone too soon, Lupita Nyong'o took to Instagram to remember her late friend and co-star, Chadwick Boseman, three years after his untimely passing. The emotions were raw and the memories poignant as Lupita shared a heartfelt tribute to honor the legacy of the beloved actor.

Lupita Nyong'o and Chadwick Boseman's timeless connection

Three years ago today, the world lost a shining star, Chadwick Boseman. The news of his passing left an indelible mark on us all, but for those who knew him intimately, the pain was profound. Lupita Nyong'o, Boseman's dear friend and co-star in the iconic film 'Black Panther,' opened up her heart to the world on Monday through an Instagram post that beautifully captured the essence of their connection.

"This is a photo I took on film at the airport as we arrived in South Korea in 2018," Nyong'o wrote, accompanying a black and white image of Boseman confidently holding up a closed fist for the camera. "We had just learned to do the baby heart with our fingers. Here Chadwick was adding his suave flair. We spent a glorious 72 hours there, and the memory fills me with so much joy."

The impact of a life

Death is an enigma, a concept that is difficult to understand and perhaps even harder to accept. Nyong'o's poignant words resonated deeply as she continued, "The confusion was so profound that it took months to trust the feeling of joy again." The loss of Chadwick Boseman was not just the absence of a talented actor; it was the departure of a beacon of inspiration, hope, and integrity.

As we remember Chadwick Boseman, his absence is felt keenly, yet his presence remains steadfast in the love and memories he left behind. Nyong'o beautifully encapsulated this sentiment, stating, "The love generated from the life he lived will fuel every anniversary marking his absence." In the face of sorrow, it is this love that becomes the guiding light, a reminder of the impact he had on countless lives.

Chadwick will always be in our heart

Lupita Nyong'o concluded her heartfelt tribute with a statement that encapsulated the enduring nature of Boseman's legacy: "Chadwick may no longer be in our photos, but he will always be in our hearts." As we navigate the passage of time, his memory remains vivid and his influence everlasting.

A life to be celebrated

Chadwick Boseman's journey was not merely defined by his on-screen roles. His battle with stage III colon cancer, fought privately while he continued to inspire the world, demonstrated his remarkable strength and resilience. His legacy was cemented not only through the characters he portrayed but also through his unwavering spirit and determination.

In the years following his passing, the industry continued to recognize Boseman's exceptional talent. He went on to receive posthumous accolades, including an Emmy for his character voice-over work and posthumous Best Actor awards for his performance in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

