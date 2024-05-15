Baby Reindeer: Richard Gadd Reveals THIS To Be The Toughest Part of Making The Show

Richard Gadd, the actor and creator of Baby Reindeer, talked candidly about the most difficult aspect of filming the series, which is based on his own experiences. Baby Reindeer on Netflix is based on Gadd's personal experience of being followed by an elderly woman.

Because Gadd wrote and starred in the show himself, it became the number one show on Netflix and made a lasting effect on viewers. The Hollywood Reporter asked Gadd about his worst set day ever during a recent interview. He admitted that it was quite challenging to replicate the suffering he had gone through in real life.

Challenges and preparation on set

The Perrier Award winner said: “The Darrien stuff. It was really difficult going back there. I remember going to set for the diary days and the sexual assault days, and we sandwiched them together so it wasn’t so spread out. I think it was the right thing to do so that it would only be two or three days where we had to stay in that zone.”

He claimed that he used to hope for a large traffic jam or a delay on his way to set on those days. He wanted to have more time to prepare and organize his thoughts.

Working with Tom Goodman-Hill

"What a legend Tom Goodman-Hill is as Darrien's actor. With him, I felt incredibly secure and at ease. Shooting a scene that you know you have to but don't really want to is strange. It was so much easier because he was such a pro and a talented actor,” he said.

