Baby Reindeer Star Jessica Gunning Joins Cast of Steven Soderbergh's Dark Comedy The Christophers; DEETS

Jessica Gunning rounds off the cast of Steven Soderbergh’s upcoming dark comedy The Christophers. The actress won an Emmy for her performance in Netflix’s limited series Baby Reindeer. The movie highlights the consequences of having an obsessed stalker, loosely based on creator and star Richard Gadd’s real-life experience. Gunning played the role of Martha, the stalker.

As for The Christophers, it follows the estranged children of a formally famous artist who hired a forger to complete their father’s unfinished business so that they could be “discovered and sold after his death,” as per the synopsis.

The director joined hands with his long-time collaborator and scriptwriter, Ed Solomon. The duo famously worked together on projects like the 2021 crime thriller No Sudden Move and the Max miniseries Full Circle. Michael Schaefer and Mike Larocca will finance the film through Department M, while the former will also serve as an executive producer.

In addition to Gunning, the cast includes former talk show host James Cordon, Lord of the Rings star, the legendary Ian McKellen, and Michaela Coel. The two-time Oscar nominee McKellen has other projects in the lineup, including The Critic, Hamlet, and The Good Liar.

Coel, known for her role in the award-winning series I May Destroy You and Chewing Gum, will be next seen opposite Anne Hathaway in the A24’s upcoming pop melodrama Mother Mary, directed by David Lowery.

Advertisement

As for Gunning, whose credits also include Prime Video’s The Outlaws, Channel 4 series Back, and Sky Atlantic’s Fortitude, to name a few. She was nominated at the 2025 Golden Globes award for her role in the movie Pride. Moreover, the Emmy-winner wrapped the filming of The Magic Faraway Tree, an adaptation of Enid Blyton’s iconic children’s books.

It constitutes a star-studded cast including Dune actress Rebecca Ferguson, Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield, The Crown alum Claire Foy, and Bridgerton fame Nicola Coughlan.