Baby Reindeer Star Jessica Gunning Shares Her 'Fiercely Protective' Efforts Toward Richard Gadd Amid Fiona Harvey Controversy

Netflix’s megahit series Baby Reindeer has caused tremors in star Richard Gadd’s life. But co-star, Jessica Gunning, who played the real-life stalker Fiona Harvey under a different moniker, has come to his defense. Baby Reindeer chronicles the real-life experiences of stalking and harassment Scottish actor Richard Gadd faced.

However, the alleged stalker Fiona Harvey has come forward to the media, denying all claims made in the Netflix series. What is now an escalating controversy has urged Jessica Gunning to take a stand for Gadd while the internet’s guesswork invites problems.

Jessica Gunning defends Richard Gadd amid backlash

Jessica Gunning, 38, opened up about her stance on the Fiona Harvey controversy which is splashing writer and actor Richard Gadd’s name into the dirt for reportedly lying and exaggerating the “true story.” Gunning, who plays Martha in Baby Reindeer, has refrained from fueling the fire and comment on the controversy, concerned about the impact on the 35-year-old actor.

"I don't think I've ever seen anything quite like it. I'm always fiercely protective of him and I want to make sure that none of this is upsetting for him, really, so I try and keep out of any of that stuff," the English TV star said on Monday, May 20.

The rising curiosity about the people who inspired the characters in Baby Reindeer has left the internet divided. At the same time, Fiona Harvey has addressed several media outlets like The Daily Record and Piers Morgan Uncensored, bashing Gadd for making false claims.

However, Gunner is firm in her resolve and lauded Gadd for being “incredibly brave to bare all” in the one-man show. The Outlaws actress said, “He really did put everything in that show, warts and all, errors, mistakes that were made.”

Fiona Harvey recently sat down with journalist Piers Morgan to narrate her side of the story, while identifying as the woman portrayed as Martha in the 2024 series. She claimed that she had never been convicted of stalking Gadd and is planning to file legal lawsuits against Netflix, Gadd, and the show’s production company, Clerkenwell Films, per Deadline.

The show has reportedly affected Harvey’s “health, reputation” and “job prospects.” Netflix and Richard Gadd have neither confirmed her identity nor commented on the issue.

Richard Gadd addresses the internet’s need for speculation

Before Fiona Harvey’s interview with Piers Morgan made headlines, the Baby Reindeer protagonist, Richard Gadd who plays Donny, commented on the backlash. He questioned the internet’s obsession with finding the real people behind the characters. “If I wanted the real-life people to be found, I would’ve made it a documentary,” Gadd, who has also written for Sex Education, told The Hollywood Reporter. Condemning the internet sleuths, the actor pointed out that the show was meant to be perceived as a “piece of art.”

Earlier, Gunning also highlighted that Gadd had “deliberately changed identities” owing to the situation's complexity, further reeling out the possibility of painting one character as the villain. The actress told the BBC, “They are just complicated people like humans are.”

Baby Reindeer premiered on 11 April 2024, and its first episode has been viewed over 3 million times within seven days.

Baby Reindeer is available to stream on Netflix.

