Baby Reindeer Star Richard Gadd's Announce His Next Project Titled Lions; To Be Jointly Produced By HBO And BBC

Baby Reindeer remains a sensational and controversial success and the show's creator, Richard Gadd, is already working on his next project. Gadd announced his six-episode drama series Lions, which is created, written, and executive produced by him. The show will be co-produced by HBO and the BBC.

The BBC had commissioned Lions—from Banijay UK's Mam Tor Prods—back in February. This happened before the spring Netflix launch of Baby Reindeer, which swiftly became a blockbuster hit and catapulted Gadd to the A-list. According to reports, Gadd won't be starring in his upcoming project.

Lions, a show about two estranged brothers, will be directed by Alexandra Brodski and Eshref Reybrouck. The casting details of Lions have not yet been revealed, but production is anticipated to begin shortly. Although it's unknown if Lions is likewise autobiographical, Gadd's home in Scotland will be highlighted in the show.

What is the film Lions about?

There is a violent outburst that propels us back through their lives when Niall's estranged "brother," Ruben, comes up for his wedding. This epic series, set spanning nearly forty years, from the 1980s to the present, will explore the highs and lows of the brothers' relationship, from their meeting as teenagers to their adult falling out—with all the good, bad, terrible, funny, angry, and hard moments along the way.

The show aims to investigate the complex topic while capturing the untamed spirit of a city that is changing and the world at large.

Gadd talks about his new project

According to Variety, Gadd spoke about his project, saying, "Ordering an HBO boxset of The Sopranos, The Wire, or Oz and watching it from start to finish were some of the happiest moments of my childhood. Since then, it has always been a dream of mine to work with HBO and be part of their iconic roster of shows."

Gadd further mentioned that he is grateful to Francesca Orsi, Kara Buckley, and Clint LaVigne for taking this chance on the show. He added that he is excited about the project and cannot wait to get started.

