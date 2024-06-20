Baby Reindeer's Real Martha Fiona Harvey's Attorney's Claims Against Netflix Include 'Intentional Misconduct'; Deets Inside

The famous Netflix series Baby Reindeer has now grabbed everyone's attention, as the attorneys representing Fiona Harvey have come up claiming that Netflix influenced Richard Gadd.

Following their claims, the streamer has been dragged into a new issue. What does the attorney exactly claim? Let’s take a look.

Claims made by attorneys of Fiona Harvey

Since its release, Baby Reindeer has been pushed into a spiral of trials. After Fiona Harvey came ahead, claiming that she is the one shown in the series through the character of Martha Scott, the streamer, Netflix had been under a lot of pressure.

In the recent development of the case, the attorneys of Harvey claimed that the streamer had manipulated the “true story” label, influencing Richard Gadd, who happens to be the writer of Baby Reindeer while also being portrayed as Donny Dunn in the aforementioned series.

As per Deadline, the attorney representing Fiona Harvey, Richard Roth, went to Piers Morgan Uncensored and expanded the report backing his allegations. Roth, in his claims, has maintained that Netflix asked Richard Gadd to claim it “as based on true facts."

"This is far worse than negligence; this is intentional misconduct,” claimed the attorney of the lady represented as Martha in the Netflix series.

He further stressed that the streamer will have to “show that they have the facts” in support of their words.

If all the claims of Roth turn out to be true, it will be a huge downfall for Netlfix, as they had promoted the show, calling it a true story and having it on the top of the most-watched shows of the year.

About Baby Reindeer

Baby Reindeer shows the character of Donny Dunn, who is a comedian, during his career’s tough period. While he is working as a bartender, he meets a girl named Martha. Soon after their first meeting, Martha begins to see Donny as her boyfriend.

The liking turns into an obsession as Martha begins stalking him after getting his phone number and email address. The character of Donny is then even shown to be assaulted by Martha.

When the comedian gets in touch with the police, his issue gets neglected and with time, he is thrown into a really stressful patch where he is shown to go through trauma while trying to get a hold of his sanity.

Baby Reindeer was released on April 11, 2024.

